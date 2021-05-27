Cancel
Plum Grove officials make their case

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the article**The Vindicator recently sat down with parties from the City of Plum Grove, Colony Ridge LLC and Liberty County to discuss the ongoing situation in that area. This is the first part of a series that will attempt to address the conflicts and hear the issues from each parties perspective. This week we present our discussion with City of Plum Grove Mayor Barbara Norris and City Secretary Missy Jo Pouncey about the city’s current troubles and their goals to resolve the situation they feel is plaguing the community.**

