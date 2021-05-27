Plum Grove officials make their case

Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially adds Juneteenth to the City employees' holiday calendar, starting with observance of the holiday on Friday, June 18. "Last year I was proud to proclaim the 19th day of June as Juneteenth in the City of New Orleans, which traces its history of slavery to the early 18th century – before it even became a part of the United States,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We recognize the humanity of our enslaved African ancestors who laid the foundation for our city's unique culture and seek to help memorialize their suffering and survival in an intentional way. We hope this will help our people take this time to reflect on our history as we continue to move this city forward.”