Living rooms are incredibly versatile and can be used in many ways from hosting friends, chilling after a long day at work or catching up with your family over board games. It’s for this reason that the lighting in a room is as adaptable and unique as it can be. Lightning can make or break the decor of a home. Sadly, it’s also one of the things that most of us get wrong and often takes a back burner during the construction of a home. Modern contemporary lighting for the living room when strategically placed can visually add space to your room and make it feel airy and elegant. additionally, light influences the mood of a room so its key to decorate a room using the below guidelines;