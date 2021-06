(Not so) hot take: When it comes to your kitchen, you can never have enough counter space. But if you’re anything like us, that space isn’t always easy to come by, leading to some creative setups (i.e. chopping garlic on the coffee table). Luckily, there’s a way to maximize your culinary capacity and up your kitchen organization game—whether you’re planning on tackling a larger remodeling project this summer or just working with what you already have. Elkay’s functional (and fashionable) workstation sinks are your secret weapon for everything from cooking to keeping your counters clutter-free. Here, four reasons why these sinks are the kitchen upgrade you need.