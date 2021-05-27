Keeping Tabs: I've Tried Dozens of Cooling Bedding Products & These Are the Ones I Swear By

On November 10, 2018, I entered NYC’s Spoke & Weal salon in Soho at 11am. Eight hours later, I exited a different, platinum-haired woman. It’s been almost three years since that date, and my relationship with my hair — like all of my most intense relationships — has been full of highs and lows, of triumphs and devastations. There was the time I overdid it with a protein treatment and my hair broke off in chunks (still traumatized). There was the time I tried (unsuccessfully) to DIY it with silver dye on my own at home. There was my purple phase, my “try everything” phase, my phase where I only wore it super-straight and subsequently fried it to oblivion. Throughout all of these trials, I’ve known one unwavering truth: that I will never, ever go back to brunette (this is a hyperbole, but it’s how I feel at the moment) — thus, I’d better figure out how to keep my bleached hair healthy, unless I wanted a head full of frayed, broken ends.