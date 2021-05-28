White Sox unveil new uniforms and they are FIRE
The best team in baseball just got bester! The Chicago White Sox unveiled their new City Connect jerseys today and they are SICK!. The White Sox City Connect Jersey features a design that celebrates a team mindset centered on grit and drive that is synonymous with the White Sox and the team’s fan culture. Proudly displaying “Southside” in the White Sox Gothic script across the jersey’s chest, the graphic nods to the organization’s storied history of the ballpark’s Chicago location that transformed over a century into a team identity.www.101wkqx.com