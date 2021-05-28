Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox unveil new uniforms and they are FIRE

101wkqx.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best team in baseball just got bester! The Chicago White Sox unveiled their new City Connect jerseys today and they are SICK!. The White Sox City Connect Jersey features a design that celebrates a team mindset centered on grit and drive that is synonymous with the White Sox and the team’s fan culture. Proudly displaying “Southside” in the White Sox Gothic script across the jersey’s chest, the graphic nods to the organization’s storied history of the ballpark’s Chicago location that transformed over a century into a team identity.

www.101wkqx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Youth Culture#The Chicago White Sox#City Connect#Greystone#Hip Hop#Changethegame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBDerrick

White Sox upend Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury Garca added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox are doing a weekend away in Detroit in what shapes up to be rematch of last weekend. Hopefully without bad sac bunt choices. The White Sox are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 13-13 on the road. They’re plowing through AL Central teams at a rate of 21-12 and sitting on top of the division at 4.5 games up on Cleveland. Lucas Giolito is tapped for the start. He lost during his last start, against Detroit, so this is really the revenge game. He’s 2-2 in his career against the Tigers, with an ERA of 3.90 against their offense, striking out 44.
MLBFrankfort Times

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to shallow left field. Brian Goodwin doubles. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal hit by pitch. Jose Abreu reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Yasmani Grandal to second. Brian Goodwin to third. Fielding error by Isaac Paredes. Yermin Mercedes singles to right field. Jose Abreu to second. Yasmani Grandal scores. Brian Goodwin scores. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Jake Lamb grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Jose Urena. Leury Garcia grounds out to first base, Jonathan Schoop to Jose Urena.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox at Tigers

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 3 Baltimore Orioles trade targets to consider

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 05: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Trey Mancini #16 after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 05, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) The Chicago...
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Fall To Rays

The Rays hit three home runs in a 5-2 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lance Lynn was tagged with the loss after allowing three-runs over six innings. Brian Goodwin drove in a run for Chicago, which snapped its four-game win streak.
MLBi70sports.com

Keuchel, White Sox Blank Rays

(Chicago, IL) — Dallas Keuchel fired seven scoreless innings as the White Sox blanked the Rays 3-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Sox Manager Tony LaRussa says Keuchel pitched very well. Adam Engel homered for Chicago and Liam Hendriks posted his 18th save. The Sox have won five of their last...
MLBdraysbay.com

Series Preview: White Hot White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays took care of business with a sweep against the Baltimore Orioles. During the five game homestand against teams that are currently at the bottom of their division the Rays went 4-1. The Rays have extended their American League East lead to 3.0 games over the Boston...
MLBuni-watch.com

D-backs Unveil ‘Serpientes’ Alternate Uniform

The Diamondbacks yesterday became the latest MLB team to release a City Connect alternate uniform (or, as I’ll explain in a minute), most of the uniform. As you can see above, it features a sand-colored jersey with a black “Serpientes” script and a red front number. The team’s primary logo, rendered in black, is on the left sleeve, and a modified version of the Arizona state flag is on the other sleeve. The cap matches the jersey’s sand color and has a black brim and black logo.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Burdi: Recalled by White Sox

Burdi was recalled by the White Sox on Thursday. Burdi has spent most of the year with Triple-A Charlotte and has posted a 5.59 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 9.2 innings across nine relief appearances. The right-hander has made just one appearance with the major-league club in 2021 but should be available as a low-leverage reliever in the near future after outfielder Adam Eaton (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
MLSPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Fire Unveil New Logo Inspired by Fans to Debut in 2022

Fire unveil new logo inspired by fans to debut in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago fire released their new logo on Friday night. The Fire will continue using their current “Fire Crown” badge for the 2021 season, and the new uniforms will debut in 2022. The...
MLBallmediany.com

Baseball: Arizona Diamondbacks, Nike, and MLB Unveil City Connect Series Uniforms

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Arizona Diamondbacks David Peralta models City Connect alternate jersey. (Image Source: Arizona Diamondbacks) Jersey to debut this week and feature Sonoran Sand color with the Spanish-language term “Serpientes” across the chest. PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks, @LosDbacks) unveiled their Nike MLB City...
MLSNBC Chicago

Chicago Fire FC Unveils New Crest, ‘Visual Identity,' for 2022 Season

The Chicago Fire Football Club unveiled a new primary crest Friday following a more than six-month long project that sought input from fans and Chicagoans as a whole to create a new "visual identity." The crest features a six-pointed star contained within the letter “C,” surrounded by a modernized Florian...
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Swept By Astros

The White Sox were unable to avoid getting swept by the Houston Astros after Dallas Keuchel was roughed up in his first appearance against his former team. The Sox went on to lose 8-2. Keuchel was pulled with two outs in the third inning after allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks. Chicago will enjoy a day off before starting a two-game set in Pittsburgh tomorrow night against the Pirates.
Sportslittleleague.org

Little League® World Series Uniforms and Team Colors Unveiled for 2021

In celebration of National Little League® Week on June 14-20, 2021, Little League International and adidas are excited to unveil the uniforms and team colors for the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series. With all 16 teams at the Little League Baseball® World Series and all 10 teams...
MLSPosted by
The Albany Herald

Atlanta United's third uniform, 'The Unity Kit,' unveiled

Atlanta United unveiled its new third kit, The Unity Kit, on Thursday. The kit will be showcased for the first time in person at an exclusive Season Ticket Member event at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta. The event features the “2021 Unity Kit Launch: The Power of the Game Exhibition” and will include appearances from Atlanta United President Darren Eales, players Miles Robinson and Machop Chol as well as members of Atlanta United’s Special Olympics Unified Team.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Power Rankings: Rays, White Sox Fall as New No. 1 Emerges

The rhythms of a six-month baseball season can create a quirky paradox. The day-in, day-out schedule means there's always something new to react to, while the magnitude of a single game is relatively insignificant when it’s just one out of 162. No franchise plays out this offbeat balance better than the Yankees.
MLBPocono Record

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (43-29) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-45) open a two-game series Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at PNC Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the White Sox vs. Piratesodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Lucas Giolito is the projected starting pitcher for the...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What’s new with the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates’ next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Chicago White Sox in a two-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the AL Central rival. The rotation is dangerous — Pirates fans probably need not be reminded, considering Lucas Giolito no-hit their team in Chicago just last season. They’ll face him again in the first game of the season Tuesday night, and he figures to be just as tough. So far, he has 3.86 ERA and has 103 strikeouts in 14 starts. And the Pirates, with their lack of power, don’t seem especially well-positioned to take advantage of his biggest weakness, a tendency to allow a lot of homers. The White Sox’ success goes far beyond him, too. Wednesday starter Dylan Cease has also been striking out a lot of hitters en route to a 3.99 ERA. And each of the team’s other three starters have ERAs under the 4.00 mark, with Lance Lynn leading the way at 2.02. Add it all up and it’s not hard to see why this team is fourth in starter ERA at 3.17, making this one of the Pirates’ tougher assignments this season.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Shines in 10th hold

Bummer struck out two in 1.2 perfect innings, earning the hold in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates. The lefty has held opponents scoreless in six consecutive appearances and nine of his last ten. Bummer is one of the White Sox's most trusted late-inning relievers and will have opportunities to continue earning holds as long as the team continues winning.