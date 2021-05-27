CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Medallian hunt begins June 4

scottcountyrecord.com
 2021-05-27

As part of the SCHS All-School Reunion there will be two medallian hunts starting on Fri., June 4. One...

www.scottcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

First Official Black Bear Hunt Begins Monday in Parts of Missouri

(Salem) The first official black bear hunting season starts Monday in parts of the Show-Me State. Dent County conservation agent Jason Midyett says 500 hunters were drawn to participate in this inaugural hunt. Midyett says bear season could close early. The bear quota set by the Missouri Department of Conservation...
MISSOURI STATE
Eaton Register Herald

Ohio’s fall turkey hunting season begins soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Like many animals, Ohio’s wild turkeys change their behavior in the fall. As the weather turns colder, turkeys join flocks, establish pecking orders, and switch their diets. Learning to spot these cues will help a hunter have success during the upcoming wild turkey hunting season that begins on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
OHIO STATE
redfieldpress.com

2021 Pheasant hunting season begins

Saturday, October 16th was the first day of pheasant hunting season this year. It was a beautiful, sunny day in the high 60’s and the fields surrounding Redfield were again lit up with blazes of orange as hunters came from near and far. Pheasant hunting season lasts through January 31st, and hunters have a chance to hunt their limit from 10a.m. to nightfall each day.
REDFIELD, SD
parentmap.com

Spooktacular Hunt Scavenger Hunt

Halloween creatures have taken over the Grandview Trail at Chambers Creek Regional Park! Starting at the playground, go along the trail in search of 10 creepy and spooky creatures — but don't pick them up as that could bring bad luck. Print your card at the link below. Find all 10 creatures, fill out your scavenger hunt card, then turn in your card to get a prize!
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schs#Dam Store#Medallians
Sandy Post

Mount Hood museum plans night of socializing, fundraising

Heritage Night on Nov. 6 will offer opportunities for supporters to bid on local items, enjoy the museum Another year will soon come to a close, but before we welcome in 2021, the Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum would like to celebrate another year of preserving Mount Hood history. The center will host an evening of auctions, socializing and refreshments from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The event, an annual fundraiser called Heritage Night, will take place at the museum, 88900 E. Highway 26, Business Loop, Government Camp. "We're very excited to welcome our guests back to...
ENTERTAINMENT
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s First Official Black Bear Hunting Season Begins Monday

Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation. (Missourinet) The first official black bear hunting season begins Monday in parts of the Show-Me State. Four-hundred Missourians with a permit can participate in the inaugural hunt. It is limited to areas of southern Missouri. Dent County conservation agent Jason Midyett talks about the types of hunting methods allowed.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri’s first black bear hunting season begins today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s first black bear hunting season begins Monday, October 18. The Department of Conservation gave approval for the hunt last spring. It runs for ten days. It is only open to Missouri hunters and in designated parts of southern Missouri. Officials said the state’s black bear population has been growing over […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s first black bear hunting season begins today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s first black bear hunting season begins Monday, October 18. The Department of Conservation gave approval for the hunt last spring. It runs for ten days. It is only open to Missouri hunters and in designated parts of southern Missouri. Officials said the state’s black bear population has been growing over […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy