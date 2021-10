PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention all leaf peepers! Southeastern Pennsylvania is nearing its peak for fall foliage. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Nature Resources says the cooler temperatures across the region prompted a “noticeable change” across Southeastern Pennsylvania. Leaf colors are beginning to burst with vibrant colors from the Appalachian Mountains across towards Philadelphia. Cooler temps prompted a noticeable change across PA’s southern half. Although colors are fading in the north, central Appalachians are beginning to burst with color. This week will be optimal for widespread fall color. 🍂🍁 Week 4 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/tNKluK5Rtf pic.twitter.com/sUjDWp66xs — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 21, 2021 In north and western Pennsylvania the colors are starting to fade. The Smoky Mountains predicted that mid-October would be when the leaves peaked in the Philadelphia region. Click here to check out the best places to view the fall foliage.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO