Memorial Day service is Mon.

WILLIAMSBURG — Mary Mauck Inman, age 72, of Williamsburg, Va. Mary passed away at home in February, but due to the pandemic her family chose to delay honoring her until now. She was very well known in Williamsburg and James City County having actively worked for Hospice for several years. She joined Dr. Mark Ellis at Peninsula Cancer Institute, continued working with Dr. John Miller until she was diagnosed with cancer. She had a gift and a love for others, especially those she served.
