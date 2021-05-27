CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day service is Mon.

scottcountyrecord.com
 2021-05-27

A Memorial Day service will be held at the Scott County Cemetery...

www.scottcountyrecord.com

kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: General Pulaski Memorial Day

Many brave Americans fought in the Revolutionary War, but the colonists did not fight alone. Other European nations, who were not fond of the British, were willing to lend a helping hand. One of the most prominent was Polish General Casimir Pulaski. After being exiled from his homeland, where he...
Annual Brothers of the Elks of World memorial service held

Brothers of the Elks of the World are seen after the annual memorial service in Hopewell, Virginia, at Sunlight/Williams Lodge No. 1158 on Oct. 10. From left are DDGER Brother Kevin N. Brown from South Carolina, State President of Virginia State Association Brother Herman Winston Jr., Exalted Ruler Edward Hare of the Williams Lodge No. 1158 in Hopewell and Dr. Brother McSherpard. McSherpard is a new brother of Sunlight/Williams Lodge No.1158. The IBPOEW have set the second Sunday of October as a time to remember all brothers and DGTS who have transitioned from earthly temple and lodge to the heavenly lodge and temple above.
HOPEWELL, VA
jewettmessengeronline.com

MEMORIAL SERVICE/CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR WILLIAM “RED” HENNARD

A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held to honor William “Red” Hennard on October 23, 2021, at the Hennard residence at 11886 Hwy. 7 West, Marquez, Texas 77865. The service will be held outside beginning at 12:00 noon followed by a BBQ lunch and lively conversation in remembrance of...
MARQUEZ, TX
Middletown Press

Memorial service for Norwalk school board member set for Sunday

NORWALK — The city school district and Board of Education will hold a memorial service this weekend to honor board member Mike Barbis, who unexpectedly died last month. The service will be held at Brien McMahon High School football field on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at Brien McMahon will present the colors which will be followed by a vocal performance of the national anthem.
NORWALK, CT
sweetwaternow.com

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide starting at midnight tonight and through Saturday, October 16, in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families.
WYOMING STATE
WDBJ7.com

Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, the Lynchburg Fire Department hosts its annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. On Sunday, at the Firefighters Memorial Fountain, the memorial service returned. City Leaders, friends, families and fellow first responders came out to Miller Park for LFD’s service. The annual event is a time...
LYNCHBURG, VA
nolangroupmedia.com

Info on Memorial Service for WWII Veteran Pfc Berton McQueen

Information on the Memorial Service on October 16, 2021 at the Jackson County Veterans Memorial on McCammon Ridge Rd beginning at 10:00 am. Traffic will be affected throughout the day and if at all possible avoid travel near the McCammon Ridge Rd and Main Street junction. Please use McCammon to JCHS Rd to access Highway 421. As of current, we are planning to leave the Jackson County Veterans Memorial at 2:30 pm to begin the procession to the burial site. Again the burial service will be private (family only) due to limited parking areas. Please feel free to use 421 and 89N to watch the procession and show support for this hero.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
Crossville Chronicle

Ceremony marks Peace Officers Memorial Day

There were 264 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020. Thursday, local law enforcement paused to remember those officers and their families. “We reserve this time to pay our respects … in remembrance of officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice in performance of their duty,” said Deputy Paul Yoder with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office during a ceremony marking Peace Officers Memorial Day hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 in partnership with the National Fraternal Order of Police.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
thesevenlakesinsider.com

15th Annual Veterans Day Program at County Memorial

Preparations are well underway for the fifteenth annual Veterans Day program at the Moore County Veterans Memorial, which will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 11 AM. Dedicated in 2006 and considered by veterans and their families to be “sacred ground,” the Memorial has been home to numerous veterans groups and their programs and ceremonies over the years. It is located at the Carriage Oaks Shopping Center on Route 15-501 in Carthage.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WINKNEWS.com

Final day of makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito

KUTV, the CBS-Affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah told WINK News that the Teton County Coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, will be holding a press conference on Tuesday. This is to update the media on the ruling of Gabby Petitio’s autopsy. The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m....
NORTH PORT, FL
hamlethub.com

Westchester County 30th Anniversary Fallen Firefighter's Memorial Service

Westchester County 30th Anniversary Fallen Firefighter's Memorial Service. Invitation to the 30th Anniversary & Memorial Service. Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Richard A. Flynn Fire Training Center. 4 Dana Road. Valhalla. NY. All Westchester County Fire Departments are invited and encouraged to participate. If you wish to attend with...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
wydaily.com

Mary Mauck Inman, 72, of Williamsburg (Memorial Service)

WILLIAMSBURG — Mary Mauck Inman, age 72, of Williamsburg, Va. Mary passed away at home in February, but due to the pandemic her family chose to delay honoring her until now. She was very well known in Williamsburg and James City County having actively worked for Hospice for several years. She joined Dr. Mark Ellis at Peninsula Cancer Institute, continued working with Dr. John Miller until she was diagnosed with cancer. She had a gift and a love for others, especially those she served.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
monvalleyindependent.com

Mon Valley Initiative presents service awards

Several businesses and organizations that go above and beyond their calls of duty were recognized by a local nonprofit organization Thursday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
RiverBender.com

Alton Community Service League Christmas Wreath Raffle

ALTON - The first fundraiser of the year held by the Alton Community Service League is a Christmas Wreath Raffle donated by Dick’s Flowers, Inc. The Christmas Wreath is about 32” x 35” and tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The Wreath Raffle started on 10/11/2021 and will end on 11/08/2021. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191. The Alton Community Service League is highly visible in Downtown Alton service projects with several others. Above Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Daily Press

Navy eases COVID-19 restrictions on Hampton Roads installations

The Navy is slightly easing COVID-19 restrictions on Hampton Roads installations in response to a sustained decline in coronavirus cases. Region installations moved Wednesday to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Level Bravo-plus from HPCON Charlie. The change means that work spaces on installations can’t exceed 40% of normal capacity. Under HPCON Charlie, occupancy was capped at 25%. Under ...
