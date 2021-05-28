Can Gucci Sell High-End Watches To China?

A couple of years in the past—after Louis Vuitton collaborated with Supreme in 2017, and Vetements collaborated with, nicely, everybody in 2016—there was speak that we had hit “peak collab.” The trick of a giant luxurious home working with an surprising model, often cheaper and in a roundabout way outdoors the style system, appeared to have reached its zenith. After all, peak collab didn’t imply that collaborations stopped: the Vuitton x Supreme linkup marked the second when streetwear and luxurious stopped dancing round one another and admitted they’ve been borrowing from one another for years. Now, Supreme commonly works with manufacturers from Jean-Paul Gaultier to Yohji Yamamoto to, most just lately, Pucci; Palace works with Polo, and Gucci with the North Face. And the Vetements assortment wrote the playbook for manufacturers like Ugg, Crocs, and Vibram to reinvent themselves as fashion-adjacent, or anti-cool: they may pose with a luxurious model as an surprising collaborator, and the fancier model obtained a finder’s charge, paid out in clout. The “abjection development cycle,” as Highsnobiety’s Thom Bettridge referred to as it, was able to welcome virtually any “uncool” model with open arms.