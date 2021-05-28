Virginia Pedestrians Protected by New Road Rules

Pedestrian injuries and fatalities in Virginia and across the U.S. have steadily increased over the last couple of decades. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were 1,625 vehicle crashes involving pedestrians in 2019, and 124 were fatal. These deaths accounted for 15% of all fatalities on Virginia’s roadways. This is a growing problem as there was a decrease in road traffic in 2020 as COVID-19 took hold in the U.S., keeping Americans at home and with fewer places to go. And yet, the number of motor vehicle-pedestrian accidents rose during that time.