Governor Tim Walz Announces Vaccination Incentives For Minnesotans

Majority now question Walz’s leadership, believe the state is on the wrong track and believe crime has gotten worse over the past year. According to the latest Thinking Minnesota poll, Minnesotans have lost confidence in Governor Tim Walz to address the growing problem of riots and lawlessness in Minneapolis. Fifty-five percent of poll respondents do not approve of Walz’s response to the riots with only 39% approving. This is a complete reversal from the June 2020 Thinking Minnesota poll where 59% approved of Walz’s handling of the riots. In a related metric, 48% of Minnesotans now believe the state is on the wrong track, compared to 45% who believe the state is on the right track. This is the first time in recent memory that a plurality of respondents believe Minnesota is on the wrong track, a reflection of their lack of confidence in Gov. Walz.