CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Best Sellers Club May Authors – Mary Higgins Clark and Joanne Fluke

By Stephanie
davenportlibrary.com
 2021-05-28

Want the hottest new release from your favorite author? Want to stay current with a celebrity book club? Love nonfiction? You should join the Best Sellers Club. Choose any author, celebrity pick, and/or nonfiction pick and the Davenport Public Library will put the latest title on hold for you automatically. Select...

blogs.davenportlibrary.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso Times

El Paso author Benjamin Alire Sáenz's newest book tops the New York Times Best Seller list

The latest work of El Paso author Benjamin Alire Sáenz is ranked No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list of young adult hardcover books. His fiction novel, "Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World" debuted in the top spot after going on sale last week. Rankings are determined by weekly sales of a book. The latest rankings reflect sales as of Oct. 16.
aspenpublicradio.org

Aspen Words Author Talk: Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Throughout the summer and fall, working writers from around the country arrive in the Roaring Fork Valley for a special opportunity to nurture their creative spirit as participants in a program created by Aspen Words in partnership with the Catto Shaw Foundation. Marie Myung-Ok Lee is a founder and former...
ASPEN, CO
funcheap.com

Author Talk with Susannah Marren and Mary Simses

Join us for a literary discussion with novelists Susannah Marren and Mary Simses. Susannah Marren will discuss her latest novel, A Palm Beach Scandal, and Mary Simses will showcase her most recent book, The Wedding Thief. Susan Shapiro Barash is an established writer of thirteen nonfiction women’s issue books, and...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The New Yorker

Highly Effective Book Swag for Your Guaranteed Best-Seller

An author writes a book and then an underpaid book lover sends several hundred copies of it to the same media contacts, trying to get people to look at it, write about it, or post a photo of it online. That’s publishing, baby!. Here are a few new ideas for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Macomb Daily

Bacon’s hockey book scores on Michigan Best Seller list for September

A new season brings a new crop of best-selling book titles from Michigan authors at local retailers. 1. John U. Bacon, “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) 2. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Peril” (Simon & Schuster) 3. Tom...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

First wave of pandemic novels hits Frankfurt fair

This week's Frankfurt book fair, the world's oldest and largest, brings with it the first wave of pandemic novels. But are readers ready to relive coronavirus and lockdown life through fictional characters? Some of the best-known authors have pandemic tales on the way, with Jodi Picoult finding inspiration in a tourist stranded abroad, while Margaret Atwood is teaming up with the likes of Dave Eggers and John Grisham on a "collaborative novel" about Manhattan residents thrown together by lockdown. "We members of the human race have been through a very difficult time here on planet Earth, and it's not over yet," Atwood told the Frankfurt fair via video link on Tuesday. "Already the writers have begun to bear witness," said the Canadian author, who is editing the novel "Fourteen Days: An Unauthorised Gathering", scheduled for release in 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
davenportlibrary.com

October’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

It’s a new month which means that Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager, and Reese Witherspoon have picked new books for their book clubs! Reminder that if you join our Best Sellers Club, these titles will automatically be put on hold for you. _________________________________. Curious what Bewilderment is about? Check out...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Steel
Person
Sandra Brown
Person
Mary Higgins Clark
The Oakland Press

Bacon’s hockey book scores on Michigan Best Seller list for September

A new season brings a new crop of best-selling book titles from Michigan authors at local retailers. 1. John U. Bacon, “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) 2. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Peril” (Simon & Schuster) 3. Tom...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Bacon’s hockey book scores on Michigan Best Seller list for September

A new season brings a new crop of best-selling book titles from Michigan authors at local retailers. 1. John U. Bacon, “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) 2. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Peril” (Simon & Schuster) 3. Tom...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy