Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Skilled in the Art: Promoting Inclusion, With or Without Golf: A Conversation with Neal Gerber's Olivia Luk Bedi

By Scott Graham
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Neal Gerber Eisenberg’s Olivia Luk Bedi talks about golf, mentoring and promoting diversity in the Northern District of Illinois. Interested in customizing your subscription with Law.com access?. Contact our Sales Professionals at 1-855-808-4530 or send an email. Scott Graham focuses on intellectual property and the U.S. Court of Appeals...

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Luk#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Alm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Arts
News Break
Sports
Related
HealthKansas Public Radio

Conversations: Olivia Campbell, "Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine"

On this edition of Conversations, Olivia Campbell talks with host Dan Skinner about “Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine.” Campbell is a journalist and author specializing in medicine and women; her work has appeared in “The Guardian,” “The Washington Post,” and “New York Magazine” among others.
BusinessSFGate

Makers Nutrition Promotes Dylan Buckley to Art Director

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Makers Nutrition is pleased to announce that Dylan Buckley has been promoted to Art Director. His new position will serve the company well as he spearheads new strategies for his team of artists who create standout labels for Makers Nutrition’s clients. With the company...
GolfWMTW

Golfer plays in all 50 states to promote inclusion in sport

ENFIELD, N.H. — Last year, the pandemic brought a boom in golf to the United States. According to industry research company, Golf Datatech, recreational golf jumped almost 14% across the country. However, not everyone feels they fit to play 18 holes, for a reason that has nothing to do with ability.
Scienceuctv.tv

The Art and Science of Music with Victor Minces - Creative Conversations

Victor MInces teaches the science of music. He seeks to transform our perception of everyday experiences by revealing the physics behind them. He works to make science accessible to all and imbue creativity in the scientific process. Hear his perspectives on teaching, arts education and more in this engaging conversation. (#37090)
BusinessLaw.com

Reed Smith's Thomas, Just Elected to 3rd Term, Focuses in on Talent Development

Sandy Thomas has been reelected to a third term as Reed Smith’s global managing partner, ensuring that he will lead the firm into 2025. The Tuesday announcement comes after Reed Smith finalized a new four-year strategy plan in the last year. In an interview, Thomas said a primary feature of that plan is to concentrate on attracting, developing and retaining the “best and most diverse talent” that the firm can identify.
Educationpcdn.co

Using Inclusive Teaching Strategies to Promote Greater Success Among Minority Students

Making learning accessible through an inclusive learning community is crucial for all students to feel seen, valued, and to maximize their potential by implementing a safe space (CAST, 2018). Ensuring that all students feel included is especially vital in remote learning, where they are likely to feel less connected to others to begin with. Universal Design for Learning (UDL), which maximizes student performance and success, argues that inclusion is a prerequisite for academic success (CAST, 2018). This manuscript offers recommendations to combat prejudice and implement an inclusive learning environment by bringing equity to the forefront to better support minority students and improve their academic experiences and outcomes. Though this paper mainly focuses on supporting students of color, many of these teaching strategies can also benefit students of different marginalized identities, such as LGBTQA+ students or international students navigating North American culture.
Madison, WIwortfm.org

There is no Art Without Culture, no Culture Without Community

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Dr Damita Brown (in exile) …. Chris Walker is a renowned dancer and the founding Artistic Director of the groundbreaking First Wave hip-hop program at UW-Madison, and was recently appointed director of the Division of Arts. He joins us to talk about the power of art, and what is happening with art and diversity at UW-Madison.
BusinessLaw.com

A Hiring War: Companies and Firms Duke it Out for Top Talent

Corporate legal departments and law firms are waging a battle for legal talent that could shape the future of the in-house world. So far, the in-house side is losing the recruitment tug-of-war as Big Law leverages eye-popping bonuses and the ability to work remotely to lure and retain top-notch lawyers.
TechnologyLaw.com

Legal Tech Adoption Jenga: Hotshot

In March, we explored how Paladin, a pro bono opportunities platform, integrates into a firm’s existing pro bono program. This month, we’re profiling another tool designed to integrate into an existing law firm program—in this case, attorney training and development. “Hotshot is all about bringing digital learning to the legal...
BusinessLaw.com

Davis Polk Recruits Cleary Partner as Firm Flexes Hiring Strength

Continuing a lateral hiring tear, Davis Polk & Wardwell said Monday that it has added economic sanctions partner Paul Marquardt from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in Washington, D.C. Marquardt is the fourth lateral partner addition this year at Davis Polk, which rarely made such hires in prior years. And...
Businesskramerlevin.com

Kramer Levin Recognized by 2021 Chambers Associate Survey

Kramer Levin achieved high marks in the 2021 Chambers Associates Survey, including a ranking in the top ten for Pro Bono. The firm also ranked highly for Quality of Life and was recognized as a Leading Firm for Associate Satisfaction and Career Development. The annual Chambers Associate Survey is based...
BusinessTimes Union

Makers Nutrition Promotes Dylan Buckley to Art Director

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Makers Nutrition is pleased to announce that Dylan Buckley has been promoted to Art Director. His new position will serve the company well as he spearheads new strategies for his team of artists who create standout labels for Makers Nutrition’s clients. With the company...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Makers Nutrition Promotes Dylan Buckley to Art Director

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Makers Nutrition is pleased to announce that Dylan Buckley has been promoted to Art Director. His new position will serve the company well as he spearheads new strategies for his team of artists who create standout labels for Makers Nutrition’s clients. With the company...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Makers Nutrition Promotes Dylan Buckley to Art Director

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Makers Nutrition is pleased to announce that Dylan Buckley has been promoted to Art Director. His new position will serve the company well as he spearheads new strategies for his team of artists who create standout labels for Makers Nutrition’s clients. With the company...