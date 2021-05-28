Merch bootleggers are reclaiming L.A.’s sports franchises from the billionaires

This story is part of L.A. — We. See. You!, the second issue of Image, which explores various ways of seeing the city for what it is. See the full package here. My closet has plenty of pricey grails from fancy fashion houses with care tags written in Italian, but those aren’t the pieces I’m most proud of. Some of my most treasured possessions are obscure, cheaply made bootleg sports T-shirts. They’re not quite one of a kind, but they’re close. The aesthetic of the bootleg — faded logos, crooked typefaces, bleeding colors — calls attention to its own trickery in a way that feels more genuine than mass-produced originals. It distills to its essential element why we buy things.