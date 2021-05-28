AmeriServ Financial, Inc. and Riverview Financial Corporation Complete Previously Announced Branch Purchase Transaction
(AP) AmeriServ Financial, Inc., the parent company of AmeriServ Financial Bank, and Riverview Financial Corporation, the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions, jointly announced on May 24, the completion of their previously announced transaction providing for AmeriServ’s acquisition of Citizens Neighborhood Bank’s (CNB), an operating division of Riverview Bank, branch and deposit customers in Meyersdale, as well as the deposit customers of CNB’s leased branch in the Borough of Somerset. Both of these locations are in Somerset County in southwestern Pennsylvania.www.pabusinesscentral.com