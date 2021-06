The Hospitality and Tourism industry in the Berkshires comprises the hotels and inns, restaurants and food service enterprises, recreation and attractions, and other supporting industries that attract visitors who spend resources in the county. Closely aligned to hospitality and tourism are creative enterprises such as museums, performing arts venues, and other cultural institutions, as well as food and agriculture-related businesses and organizations. Second homeowners are also an aligned segment of the Hospitality and Tourism industry in the Berkshires. Increasingly, traditional seasonal visitors are supported by a strong second home market throughout the region while businesses that cater to visitors are thriving because of the involvement of second homeowners.