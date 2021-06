The Greater Paterson Chamber of Commerce picked Orlando Cruz to serve as its president, making him the first Latino to serve as the head of the 113-year-old organization. “I am honored to become the next President of the Greater Paterson Chamber of Commerce,” said Cruz, who is the husband of school board member Oshin Castillo. “This is an especially important time to work side by side with our members to help guide them on a path to recovery. I look forward to moving the organization forward and working together to strengthen all businesses in our great city.”