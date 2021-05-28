Australia: “Zoo” series adds second impressive design featuring the cheetah on gold and silver bullion coins

The Royal Australian Mint has released their second issue in the Australia “Zoo” series launched last year with a design highlighting the beauty of the Sumatran tiger. For 2021, the reverse side of the gold and silver bullion quality coins is dedicated to the cheetah. Belonging to one of the world’s most endangered species, these cats, with their own sub-species, are estimated to have fewer than 7,000 individuals in the wild. Native only to the continent of Africa and found mainly on the Sub-Saharan savannahs, the cheetah is the fastest land animal in the world and can reach up to 112 kilometres (nearly 70 miles) per hour in three seconds. The cheetah’s physique is all about speed, and with its slender body and long, thin legs they are particularly suited to high acceleration. Despite its size, the cheetah does not belong to the subspecies of big cats, such as lion and tiger, but to the subspecies of small cats. They hunt during the day, and, for this purpose, their markings feature black tear marks under their eyes which serve as an anti-glare effect. They can be recognised by their golden yellow fur, which is dotted with black spots.