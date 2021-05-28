United States Mint postpones pre-order windows for remaining 2021 Morgan and Peace silver dollars
The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press. The United States Mint is committed to providing the best possible online experience to its customers. The global silver shortage has driven demand for many of our bullion and numismatic products to record heights. This level of demand is felt most acutely by the Mint during the initial product release of numismatic items.news.coinupdate.com