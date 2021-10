The 2021-22 NFL season is underway and Colin Kaepernick is still out of a job. It’s been more than five years since he took a knee during the national anthem and in so doing further exposed issues of systemic racism in the NFL. I’ve been researching and writing about sport and media for several years and I frequently use Kaepernick’s case in my classes. To illuminate the gendered and racialized nature of that case and of the NFL, I ask a hypothetical question: what if Tom Brady took a knee? Kaepernick’s story is now quite familiar. In 2016 he began kneeling...

