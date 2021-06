TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) announced today its first COVID-19 workplace transmission at the Sugar Zone mine. The Company is currently managing three cases of COVID-19 among employees at the Sugar Zone mine, two of which are asymptomatic. Through workplace protocols, and in partnership with Algoma Public Health, contact tracing was completed to determine the potential for additional exposures. The employees potentially affected, are self-isolating and protocols will remain in place for 14 days as per Algoma Public Health recommendations, with regular monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.