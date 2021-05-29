Cancel
Boston, MA

Moving beyond Re-evaluation Counseling

By Jeyn Levison
Boston Globe
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI stood on a makeshift stage in front of a roomful of 100 young adults, most of them huddled together on couches and on mats on the floor. It was the first time I had performed for this group and, on that night in 1990, I was excited to share my newest original song.

Westborough, MAthegraftonnews.com

Opinion: Bano: Supports Mass General Brigham care center in Westborough

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Worcester retirement community names new executive director

Rogerson Communities has on Monday announced Michael Quirk will be the new executive director of its Briarwood Continuing Care Retirement Community in Worcester, beginning June 1. A graduate of Boston College, Quirk brings more than 12 years of experience to this new position, according to a release from Rogerson Communities,...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Effective May 29, Massachusetts To Rescind Face Covering Order & Issue Advisory Which Requires Masks Indoors at Schools

BOSTON – In line with updated CDC face covering guidance, the Baker-Polito Administration will rescind the current face covering order and issue a new face covering advisory effective May 29. Non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings. The advisory will also...
Natick, MAWicked Local

This week at Morse Institute Library

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.
whdh.com

Janey: Boston to join Mass., lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions later this month. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...