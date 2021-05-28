Shereda Is Losing Weight and Feeling Like Anything is Possible

Many of you are rejoicing because places that have been shuttered for a year due to COVID-19 are finally starting to open up. See, there’s one place I know I have to return to, where my friends are going and there’s no escaping it. That place is Weight Watchers. Our Weight Watchers studio just reopened, with our same lecturer cracking jokes and trying to convince us that it’s fun to live on twigs and bark. And our same ladies who weigh us in are back, and still looking chipper even when the scale shouts “Bad News” so loudly you’re sure everyone in the greater metropolitan area can hear it.