Shereda Is Losing Weight and Feeling Like Anything is Possible
I had brain surgery in 2015 and have been overweight ever since. I wanted to lose the weight, but I couldn’t figure out how to do it. I had tried so many programs that didn’t work. My feet were aching, I couldn’t stand for long periods of time, and I was tired of having high blood sugar. So, I started the Challenge and saw a new diabetes doctor, who changed my medications and told me what I should eat more of and what I should avoid.thriveglobal.com