Greensboro, NC

In Memoriam: Karl Schleunes

uncg.edu
 19 days ago

Dr. Karl Schleunes, Professor Emeritus of history died May 15. He taught at UNCG from 1971 to 2010, when he retired. Dr. Schleunes was a renowned scholar of Holocaust and German Empire history, helping to establish a new field in modern historical studies during the 1960s. He pursued groundbreaking research in the Berlin Document Center and published several books, including “The Twisted Road to Auschwitz: Nazi Policy Toward German Jews, 1933-1939,” which was called “a landmark in Holocaust historiography.”

news.uncg.edu
#Holocaust Survivors#Academic History#Jews#Greensboro College#Uncg#The Schleunes Lectures#Jackson Library#The University Libraries#Jackson Society#German
