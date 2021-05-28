Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Legislators Want Special Session to Ban Critical Race Theory

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MissouriNet) Missouri’s Education committee chairs want Governor Parson to call a special legislative session to ban K-12 public school teachings about critical race theory. State Representative Chuck Basye and State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin oppose lesson plans about racial inequalities embedded in American history and society. In a letter to the governor, Basye calls the curriculum divisive and radical.

