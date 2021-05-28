Cancel
Video Games

Human: Fall Flat Is Now Optimised For Xbox Series X, New Forest Level Also Available

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comical and inventive Human: Fall Flat is now optimised for Xbox Series X|S, along with a brand new level for players to sink their teeth into. The free update sees the game taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware (specific details on resolution and framerate have yet to be shared), while also ensuring cross-play is maintained between Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Not only that, but the much anticipated Forest level is also available at no extra cost.

www.purexbox.com
