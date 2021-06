No matter what season or phase of your life it may be, you're always on a mission to surround yourself with neon lights. On a Saturday morning when you're making weekend plans with your BFFs, you might search the web for the nearby cafes or restaurants that have signs that read, "But first, coffee" or, "Rosé all day" in hot pink. When you’re in the mood to take a selfie, you may pose with the colorful light strips that are hanging around your room, or find a city street that glows. You’re bound to take another picture with your go-to palette soon, which is where these captions for neon lights come in.