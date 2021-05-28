Winter 2020 Caption Contest Winners

First Lady Cathy Justice is happy to announce the winners of her Renaming West Virginia Essay Contest. The First Lady received 181 entries from across the state and was thrilled to see the creativity of West Virginia’s children! “I was so impressed reading these essays from our 8th grade students. They were very creative and truly took the time to honor West Virginia’s past, present, and future with the names they chose.” This contest was the ninth installment of the First Lady’s “Student Artist Series” initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia. The Artist series has included every grade from K-12th since its creation in May 2018 and has received a total of 8,079 entries across all 9 contests. The post First Lady Announces Renaming West Virginia Essay Contest Winners appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.