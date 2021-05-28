Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Community briefs

Independent Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.

helenair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
City
East Helena, MT
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Montana Society
City
Glendive, MT
City
Clancy, MT
City
Missoula, MT
City
Helena, MT
City
Elliston, MT
Helena, MT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Briefs#South Plains College#Good Samaritan#Yes Compost#Lcd#Mnaf#Covid#Mt#American#The University Of Montana#Mfa#National Register Three#Keeper#The Spokane Bench#Winston#Shaw S Best Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Recycling
Related
Helena, MTmontanarightnow.com

Reported bomb threat cleared at Capital High

HELENA, Mont. - The reported bomb threat at Capital High School has been cleared Monday around 1:30 p.m., Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream told us. Students and faculty are now allowed to enter the building to get their belongings. UPDATE: MAY 17 AT 12:50 P.M. HELENA, Mont. - The...
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Helena, MTNBCMontana

Capital High School in Helena evacuated

MISSOULA, Mont. — Capital High School in Helena was evacuated after the Helena Police Department was advised of a bomb threat at 10:28 a.m., according to a release from Helena police. The school chose to evacuate and K9 units are searching the school, police advise people to stay away from...
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Thanks to students for sprucing up the 'H'

As a Helena city commissioner and longtime resident, I would like to say thanks to the group from the Helena Middle School who recently did a nice upgrade to the “H.” I grew up on Howie Street and was lucky enough as a kid to have Mount Helena as my backyard. I’ve long known how important it is to Helenans and how meaningful a part of Helena life it is. Mount Helena has given a lot to us and it’s important to give back. On Wednesday, a group of 13 students and eight adult mentors did just that. On their own initiative, members of HMS Student Council and the Montana Adventure Club (a club created to get students outdoors during the pandemic) looked for a project where they could work together since such opportunities have been so limited for them. They partnered with the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department staff who provided guidance (and a lot of paint) to beef up the “H” and give it a fresh coat of paint. This required a great deal of effort and I speak for all Helenans in tipping our hats and thanking you for brightening our fair city. Great job!
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies. State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Helena, MTUS News and World Report

Suit Targets Laws That Opponents Say Hurt Native Americans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Native American voting rights organizations and four tribes challenging new laws they say are part of a broader scheme by the Montana Legislature to disenfranchise Native American voters. The Legislature passed a bill to eliminate Election Day voter...
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Capital High evacuated due to bomb threat

Capital High School has been evacuated and the Helena Police Department are doing a search of the building after a bomb threat on Monday morning. According to HPD officials, the threat came in about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The school quickly chose to evacuate and requested that the HPD K-9 unit search the school. Police are working with the Montana Highway Patrols K-9 unit to search the building.
Montana Statebuttenews.net

Montana program makes building efficiency upgrades affordable

Helena, MT – Montana lawmakers have approved a way to finance energy efficiency projects in commercial buildings in a more affordable way. Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) lower upfront costs that might scare reluctant owners away from improvements. Comments from Ed Gulick (GOO-lick), vice president, High Plains Architects; chair, clean energy task force, North Plains Resource Council.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Montana adds 39 new COVID-19 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...