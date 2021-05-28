Community briefs
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.helenair.com