Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is not afraid of exploring the unknown. As far as food is concerned, Ramsay does not mind going that extra mile to get his hands on rare ingredients. According to Food Sided, the chef has experimented like never before while filming the show "Uncharted Portugal." Think about this: He has dived into the sea to find scallops in Norway and has even tackled a rattlesnake somewhere along the way. Not an easy feat, by any means.