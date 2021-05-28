Human Head Found in Louisiana Identified as Missing Texas Woman
As that of a missing San Antonio woman, officials say. 58 year old Sally Hines was reported missing. December of 2017, a Cameron Parish sheriff's Office Litter cleanup team found the head in March of 2018 on Highway 27, north of Holly Beach and the Sabine Refuge area. Detectives acted on a tip received last week about a computer generated picture created by Ellis You faces lab. Hines was identified Wednesday through her dental records. Microsoft says the cyber Attackers behind the solar winds hacking campaign.search.audioburst.com