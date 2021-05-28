Cancel
Louisiana State

Human Head Found in Louisiana Identified as Missing Texas Woman

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs that of a missing San Antonio woman, officials say. 58 year old Sally Hines was reported missing. December of 2017, a Cameron Parish sheriff's Office Litter cleanup team found the head in March of 2018 on Highway 27, north of Holly Beach and the Sabine Refuge area. Detectives acted on a tip received last week about a computer generated picture created by Ellis You faces lab. Hines was identified Wednesday through her dental records. Microsoft says the cyber Attackers behind the solar winds hacking campaign.

Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

TikTok videos lead to suspension for San Antonio police officer, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who posted TikTok videos while on duty was suspended for his conduct in February, according to records obtained by KSAT 12 News. Officer Alexander Garza agreed to a 10-day suspension for the violation, records showed. The records were recently turned over by city officials roughly two months after they were first requested.
yourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Man with active warrant caught with $42,080 worth of cocaine

SAN ANTONIO - A man with an active warrant was arrested after he was found with $42,080 worth of cocaine. Abel Cisneros was taken into custody around 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Rittiman Road after getting pulled over for a traffic stop. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Man hid in car trunk before shooting at woman outside San Antonio abortion clinic, police say

San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a woman outside of a San Antonio abortion clinic on Saturday. Police said the woman arrived at the Alamo Women's Reproductive Center, located at 7402 John Smith Drive on the Northwest Side, at around 8:30 a.m. and did not know the man was hiding in the trunk of her vehicle. The man got out of the trunk and began firing several rounds at the woman, police said.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Times Daily

Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect was arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn't burned in more than 60 years, authorities said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.