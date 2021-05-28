Sweet Life CDB Helps Humans and Their Beloved Pets Live Better

After Dil Chahta Hai, ZNMD and YJHD, we all have harboured this dream of taking a trip with our best friends that is full of adventure and memorable moments. But haven’t you heard? A dog is a man’s best friend. So I’m pretty sure there are plenty of you who want to travel around the world, but with your furry friend by your side. And it must shatter your heart to say goodbye to those faces when you’re leaving. It’s natural to think that travelling with your pets could be difficult, for them and/or for you. But who said anything about it being impossible, eh? In fact, that’s one downer of a myth that pet parents and travel vloggers Priyanka Jena and Tanveer Taj, of Wheels & Tails fame, are happy to bust, through their new travel show with Sony BBC Earth. Life Off The Leash, which premiered on May 31, 2021, is a travelogue of this couple that embarked on a 120-day epic road trip spanning 12000 kms and 20 states of India, with their pets—two adorable doggos called Frodo, a Golden Retriever, and Cruise, a Labrador!