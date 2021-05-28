Cancel
Music

Freddie Mercury’s Life Turned Into a Graphic Novel

By Corey Irwin
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The colorful life and career of legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury has been turned into a new graphic novel. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs marks the first time the iconic frontman’s story has been captured in comic book form. In a press release announcing the project, publisher Z2 comics promised the graphic novel “will be a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar and India, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star, known and loved by millions around the globe."

kool1079.com
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

Person
Freddie Mercury
#Graphic Novel #Z2
