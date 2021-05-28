Freddie Mercury’s Life Turned Into a Graphic Novel

The Red Cross in Mexico – Cruz Roja – is a nonprofit organization It gets no government money and its services are free. That’s right, free. If you crash your motorcycle and a Cruz Roja ambulance picks you up, the EMTs in the ambulance stabilize you before you get to the Cruz Roja emergency facility where you are given life-saving treatment and then sent to the hospital. And you don’t receive a bill for the ambulance, for the EMTs, or for the emergency room. It’s free and no insurance is needed.