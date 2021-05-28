Technology’s Role in a Sustainable Future
Technology has always played a role in sustaining our planet, but it may be helping out now more than ever. Innovations in smart cities, renewable energy, and clean transportation have created a better resource management system. There are many challenges for technology in the sustainability sector, but the ultimate goal is to deliver solutions that the next generation can benefit from. Let’s take a look at some of the ways technology plays a role in creating a more sustainable future.thriveglobal.com