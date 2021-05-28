Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Technology’s Role in a Sustainable Future

By Luis Valentino
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology has always played a role in sustaining our planet, but it may be helping out now more than ever. Innovations in smart cities, renewable energy, and clean transportation have created a better resource management system. There are many challenges for technology in the sustainability sector, but the ultimate goal is to deliver solutions that the next generation can benefit from. Let’s take a look at some of the ways technology plays a role in creating a more sustainable future.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Energy Institute#Energy Companies#Sustainability#Safety And Performance#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Technology
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Environmentwaste360.com

Industry Thought Leaders from Waste Management, Covanta and Harvard to Discuss Building a Sustainable Future at Waste360’s Sustainability Talks

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 – Waste360 is focused on building a more sustainable future. Waste360 Sustainability Talks offers real talk as waste and recycling takes on plastics, packaging, food waste, textiles and other environmental challenges to build a sustainable future. Targeted to professionals from the waste and recycling industry, waste generators and beyond, the event, which will take place on June 30 is co-located with WasteExpo 2021, North America's leading solid waste, recycling and organics industry event. Register here.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

MiX Telematics Invests In The Future Of Science And Technology With Donation

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, recently made a noteworthy donation to TRAC South Africa in support of the advancement of ICT within the Western Cape Province. TRAC is a national programme of the Stellenbosch University that aims to eradicate poverty through offering support to learners in applied mathematics, science and technology education.
Businesshometextilestoday.com

Alchemie Technology, HeiQ create sustainable antimicrobial finishing partnership

Cambridge, U.K. – Alchemie Technology has partnered with HeiQ as the latter prepares the third-quarter production rollout of its “Novara” digital multifunction finishing solution. “With the huge demand for high-performance antibacterial, antiviral finishing for face masks, medical apparel, gym wear, home furnishing, mattresses, and textiles for high-risk, high traffic areas...
Agriculturemsu.edu

Faculty voice: Feeding the future sustainably

Bruno Basso is University Foundation Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and W.K. Kellogg Biological Station. In the coming years, agriculture will be called on to feed a growing population, while reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and making better use of increasingly scarce resources. To do this, the current agricultural system must adapt.
Advocacyaccountingtoday.com

Search is on for leaders of future sustainability standards board

The International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation is looking for a chair and vice-chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board, which sets the global environmental, social and governance reporting standards. The IFRS Foundation trustees put out a call for nominations Monday as the latest step toward the possible establishment of a...
Industryaptar.com

Enabling a Sustainable Future Through Packaging Innovation

• Is your brand on track to achieve its sustainability goals?. • Are your sustainability goals enabling your innovation pipeline?. Sustainable innovation is a journey companies are all undertaking. This first session in the “There is No PLANet B” webinar series will help you set a course to achieve greater outcomes by creating opportunities to connect with consumers through purpose, navigating the regulatory environment, and learning key insights and best practices on driving sustainable innovation.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Eaton to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on June 9

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Harold Jones, executive vice president, Eaton Business System & Sustainability, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, June 9, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. During the conference, Jones will participate in a fireside chat where he will discuss...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Ignition Interlock Devices Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Ignition Interlock Device (IID) is an advanced breathalyser connected to a vehicle’s ignition system. The amount of alcohol in a person’s breath is an indicator of an amount of alcohol present in his/her blood/body. IID prevents the ignition of the vehicle if the driver’s breath alcohol level exceeds that pre-set on the device. IID is mainly connected to the vehicle dashboard or somewhere within the reach of the driver’s seat. IIDs are used as a tool by National Highway Transport Safety Authority (NHTSA) for controlling and reducing drunk driving incidences.
Cell Phonescioreview.com

Smart City Framework: The Role of GIS Technology

FREMONT, CA: GIS (Geographic Information System) has become ingrained in everyday routines. GIS technology is familiar to anyone who has flown, used a vehicle's GPS, or granted location permission to a mobile app. GIS was once used mainly by planners, architects, and infrastructure engineers, but a much wider range of...
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Three Pandemic Technology Shifts that Signal the Future of Work

Why Document Management, Digital Forms, and Automated Accounts Payable Are Here to Stay. GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / The shift to remote working requires the use of digital records to be productive and efficient. Yet, converting paper-based files to electronic ones has been challenging for many organizations, especially for those that did not begin the process before the pandemic.
BusinessBusiness Insider

How this paper-based packaging company's circular business model is building a sustainable future

According to Sir David Attenborough, what we do in the next 10 years will profoundly impact the next few thousand. From forest fires in the Amazon and Australia to Antarctica's melting polar ice caps and plastic-filled oceans, there is no doubt that climate change is very real. Sustainability is the existential challenge of our time, and it's firmly rooted at the heart of the global business agenda. Companies are now being held accountable with businesses causing the biggest drain on the world's non-renewable resources and producing a disproportionate share of their emissions. Social awareness has hardened into an urgent call for businesses to act by reducing waste and carbon emissions.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Air Products Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report - "Sustainable Growth For A Sustainable Future"

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (APD) - Get Report published its 2021 Sustainability Report today detailing the Company's sustainability goals, achievements and showcasing how its industrial gases and expertise help customers reduce their environmental impact. The report also provides stakeholders with economic, environmental and social performance data, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards "Core" option.
Environmentcisco.com

Creating a better and more inclusive future through regenerative sustainability

The Cisco Foundation recently made a $100 million commitment to invest in a sustainable and regenerative future through climate solutions. While you’re more likely to hear the term environmental sustainability in conjunction with climate solutions, regenerative sustainability is gaining influence. In a recent report titled Sustainability, Restorative to Regenerative, the...
Housinghomecrux.com

Room 2030 Builds Modular Rooms for Smart and Sustainable Future

Room 2030 is a technology-based startup born from the R&D project led by ArcelorMittal Construction with the aim to build modular, prefabricated housing for the future. The company, in collaboration with the Baragaño Architecture Studio, has come up with modular rooms that can help in smart and sustainable construction. These rooms are not just for resting but also for meetings, events, work or simply to care for yourself.
BusinessCoinDesk

Sustainable Supply Chain Technology Company Circulor Closes $14M Funding Round

Circulor’s platform uses blockchain, machine learning and business logic technologies to track supply chain data and carbon output at each stage of production, recycling and end-of-life. The platform helps companies create more responsible sourcing, analyze supply chain emissions, and improve sustainability. “We are on a mission to make the world’s...