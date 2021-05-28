Technology’s Role in a Sustainable Future

According to Sir David Attenborough, what we do in the next 10 years will profoundly impact the next few thousand. From forest fires in the Amazon and Australia to Antarctica's melting polar ice caps and plastic-filled oceans, there is no doubt that climate change is very real. Sustainability is the existential challenge of our time, and it's firmly rooted at the heart of the global business agenda. Companies are now being held accountable with businesses causing the biggest drain on the world's non-renewable resources and producing a disproportionate share of their emissions. Social awareness has hardened into an urgent call for businesses to act by reducing waste and carbon emissions.