The Pittsburgh Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, and will be returning to larger venues while also offering digital programming. The company’s 2021-22 Benedum Center productions are reschedulings of operas previously postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Magic Flute,” originally planned for November 2020, will be performed in November 2021; “Carmen,” which was in rehearsals when the pandemic started in March 2020, will now be staged in March 2022. Two other operas that had been planned for the Benedum Center – “Rusalka” and “Aida” – are anticipated to be included in Pittsburgh Opera’s 2022-23 season.