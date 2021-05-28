Biden Promotes Stimulus Plans For US Economy

In Washington, President Joe Biden is patting himself on his back for his plans to raise your taxes. During his campaign last year, he repeatedly told voters that no one making less than $400,000 annually would pay a dime more in taxes. After he was sworn into office, he morphed his statement to say families making $400,000 wouldn’t pay more in taxes. In some cases, when both spouses are doing well, that effectively changes that $400,000 statement. However, since that won’t affect many in our region, I will leave this point.