Biden Promotes Stimulus Plans For US Economy
Thursday. A new Fox News poll shows only a slight majority 51% favor the president's handling of the economy at an Ohio community college Thursday, he says there's work to do to bring back the economy that once led the world in research and development. No, we are now International competition. Number nine. He says his American jobs plan can change that. We know from history. These kinds of investments raised both the floor and the ceiling. Over the economy for everybody, the president says. As we emerge from a pandemic, he sees a bright economic future.