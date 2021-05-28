Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden Promotes Stimulus Plans For US Economy

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday. A new Fox News poll shows only a slight majority 51% favor the president's handling of the economy at an Ohio community college Thursday, he says there's work to do to bring back the economy that once led the world in research and development. No, we are now International competition. Number nine. He says his American jobs plan can change that. We know from history. These kinds of investments raised both the floor and the ceiling. Over the economy for everybody, the president says. As we emerge from a pandemic, he sees a bright economic future. Gurnal Scott Fox News. Former House.

#Economic Stimulus#American#Gurnal Scott Fox News#House
Politics
Economy
U.S. Politics
Jobs
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

Biden unveils plan for US to donate 500M more COVID-19 vaccine doses

ST. IVES, England -- President Joe Biden called on global leaders Thursday to join him in sharing coronavirus vaccines with struggling nations around the world after he promised the U.S. would donate 500 million doses to help speed the pandemic's end and bolster the strategic position of the world's wealthiest democracies.
BusinessBBC

G7: Biden calls for nations to boost their economies

The deal struck on tax understandably grabbed most of the attention at the G7 Finance Ministers' meeting, ahead of this week's Leaders' Summit in Cornwall. This should transform the international tax treatment of multinationals, tax havens and low tax jurisdictions. But perhaps the most important decision right now, across the...
Presidential Electionconservativeangle.com

Stephen Moore: Biden’s $6T spending plan a danger to economy

Former economic advisor to President Donald Trump, Stephen Moore, is criticizing Joe Biden’s $6 trillion spending plan. In an interview on Sunday, Moore said the economy is continuing to recover after COVID-19 lockdowns and yet another round of fiscal stimulus is not necessary. He added the biggest danger to the...
RetailPosted by
NBC Chicago

US Economy: Plenty of Growth, Not Enough Workers Or Supplies

The U.S. economy is sparking confusion and whiplash almost as fast as it’s adding jobs. Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.
U.S. PoliticsWenatchee World

Biden’s infrastructure plan endangered by dire US shortages

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The biggest threat to President Joe Biden’s vision of energizing the U.S. economy with the largest infrastructure program in decades may not be its challenging path through Congress, but a dire shortage of everything from workers to cement mills. While weeks or months of negotiations will be...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘It isn’t luck’: Biden hails jobs numbers claiming no major economy is growing as fast as US

President Joe Biden has hailed the May jobs report as proof that the United States is recovering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while claiming that no other country is growing as fast. “No other major economy in the world is growing as fast as ours,” Mr Biden said on Friday after the release of the jobs report. “No other major economy is gaining jobs as quickly as ours.”He added: “None of this success is an accident. It isn’t luck.” The latest jobs report showed that the US labour market picked up 559,000 jobs in May following a...
Presidential Electionthecharlottegazette.com

OPINION — Biden’s tax plan will hurt the economy

In Washington, President Joe Biden is patting himself on his back for his plans to raise your taxes. During his campaign last year, he repeatedly told voters that no one making less than $400,000 annually would pay a dime more in taxes. After he was sworn into office, he morphed his statement to say families making $400,000 wouldn’t pay more in taxes. In some cases, when both spouses are doing well, that effectively changes that $400,000 statement. However, since that won’t affect many in our region, I will leave this point.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden rips GOP, Trump overseas in break from political norm

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Biden slams Republicans while on foreign soil in break with political norms. President Biden blasted former president Donald Trump and Republicans during a press conference following a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, even though Biden's campaign ripped Trump in 2019 for waging a political attack overseas.
U.S. PoliticsCountingPips.com

The US Federal Reserve has no plans to cut its stimulus programs this year

The US stock indices remained at the same price levels. Investors are braced for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to be released on Thursday. In its turn, party disagreements regarding the G7 tax deal are growing in the US. Several high-ranking Senate Republicans criticized the US deal with the G7 countries to impose a global corporate tax of at least 15%. Republicans believe the deal is meant to tax big tech corporations such as Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and others, which would hit the US economy and lead to a drain on tax revenues from the US Treasury to other countries.