Have you ever thought about how clean your toothbrush really is? A toothbrush is supposed to clean your teeth and gums, but it might not be able to do that effectively if it is covered with bacteria and germs. When you brush, a few bacteria are transferred from your mouth to the toothbrush. These bacteria build up on the brush head and cleaning with water cannot help get rid of them. When the toothbrush is used again, the bacteria are transferred back to the mouth, and the cycle keeps repeating itself. However, there is one way to get rid of these bacteria and germs on your toothbrush – a toothbrush sanitizer. In this article, we will look at how a toothbrush sanitizer works, 10 best toothbrush sanitizers, and a buying guide. Scroll down to know more!