Rangelands Atlas

Soil is the fabric beneath our feet. It provides for us in many ways people don’t realise. Fertile soils produce 95% of all food, supporting crop growth and livestock grazing. It gives us all the timber, pulp and paper we rely on for housing, packaging and currency, among other things. But soil isn’t just a factor of production; it’s an environmental asset. It stores 80% of carbon in terrestrial ecosystems and supports vital waterways. If we are to preserve all the ecosystem services of our soils we must shift our thinking and start treating them as our most valuable asset; an asset that sustains life on Earth, including our own.