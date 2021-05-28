Rangelands Atlas
This Rangelands Atlas has been developed to document and raise awareness on the enormous environmental, economic and social value of rangelands as well as their different ecosystems. It highlights many of the key changes taking place in rangelands due climate change, land conversion, investments and other human drivers. Of most concern are the predicted trends of climate change and biodiversity loss, which will have significant impacts on some rangeland ecosystems.www.globallandscapesforum.org