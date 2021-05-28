Tim Wilkerson bought a Top Fuel dragster. Here's what he plans to do with it
Tim Wilkerson is always up for a challenge, and that may be the perfect way to describe his latest drag racing foray. The Funny Car veteran recently purchased a Top Fuel dragster with the hopes of opening up an opportunity for a driver and sponsors. With Wilkerson tuning, the dragster made its first appearance during a test session in Charlotte the day after the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, with Keith Murt behind the wheel.www.nhra.com