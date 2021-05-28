Cancel
UAE, US companies partner to provide cyber ranges in Gulf

By Agnes Helou
C4ISR & Networks
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT — United Arab Emirates firm Beacon Red and U.S.-based Quali announced an agreement to work together to deliver cyber training and testing environments to Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Beacon Red CEO Mauricio De Almeida told Defense News that the joint cybersecurity services will be available to all six nations...

www.c4isrnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Attacks#Uae#Gulf Cooperation Council#Defense News#Uae#Edge Group#Iss World Middle East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
