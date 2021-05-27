Moore blossoming into business

Clothes, shoes and more can be found inside Allure Palace.

Amidst COVID businesses have suffered losses like never seen before. For one Sampson County resident, however, it didn’t hinder her drive. At only 21 Arabia Moore has grown her own business here in Clinton, a place she calls Allure Palace.

As the founder Moore started out humbly selling sunglasses as a passion project, a year ago, right in the middle of the pandemic. What she thought was just something to try out, since she always got compliment about her shades, has blossomed into a full blown business.

“I started a little bit over a year ago just selling sunglasses and then I started widening my variety by selling sandals, clothes and shoes stuff like that,” Moore said. “Then with that I was able to save up and get a foundation and a building to start selling things out of.”

Inside Moore’s shop an assortment of products can be found alongside her own. She also helps out other business by selling their merchandise at Allure Palace. Those include Elevating Roots & Scalps Hair Oil, Bangles and Tings Jewelry and Chubby’s Herbal Care. Plus she carries clothing brands from Mud Money , Don Galère and Apply Nothing but Pressure.

Moore also sells seamoss gel from Dee’s Healing Vibes. Each product was hand crafted from personally own businesses.

She also host vendor pop events where different shop vendors can come out and sell. An event she hold in an outside setting where she’s had upwards to 40 show up to sell. All with purpose of helping other personal owned business thrive.

“I just wanted a place for other business owners to come together to sell everything, meet and greet and to network with one another from different cities,” Moore said.

Moore is originally from Garland and came to open her business in Clinton after the opportunity to start her own came knocking. A step she was wary of taking at first but that fear didn’t hold her back.

“When the opportunity was presented to me I was nervous at first,” she said. “I’m only 21 years old and I didn’t know if I could handle a whole business by myself. But then I said I’m just going to go for it and if I fail, I fail, I’ll keep trying until I get it. And, so far I’ve actually been successful.”

When talking about where her goal to become an entrepreneur began Moore said it was something she never imaged would have happened to start with.

“Honestly and truly I didn’t think it was going to come this far, I just know that I’m in love with sunglasses of different styles and color,” Moore said. “So last year I said, `you know what I’m going to sell some.’” “Since I always had some and when someone saw me that’d always ask where I got them from.”

“Then I started getting pursues, sandals and then after that it was like full throttle and it never stopped,” she added.

Moore’s Allure Palace in located on 227 Mckoy St. right near downtown Clinton. There her place can be found inside and next to The Ultimate Gallery florist shop.

“I just want to say that I am really appreciative of everybody that has and will be supporting us,” Moore said. “Even if it’s just posting sharing or word of mouth. For me everything counts and I appreciate the opportunity to tell my story. I just hope that one day I get to the point where I can help other business owners build up to this point as well.”

For more information on Allure Palace email arabiamoore8@gmail.com.