Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans, White House Move Closer To Infrastructure Deal

NPR
 19 days ago

Very often, the simplest thing to compromise is a debate over numbers. You tell your kid to go to bed in 10 minutes, she asks for 20, so you settle on 15. Congress faces a similar debate over numbers in an infrastructure bill, though they are just a bit larger. Republicans yesterday offered to spend more than $900 billion on things like roads, bridges, broadband internet and water pipes. President Biden wants around double that. In theory, they could just meet in the middle. But there are other factors that aren't in play when a kid goes to bed. Republicans disagree on how to spend that money, as well as how much. On MSNBC, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren doubted whether Republicans want a deal at all.

Washington Times

McConnell hints GOP majority would block Biden Supreme Court nominee

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hinted this week he would hold open a vacancy on the Supreme Court preventing President Biden from making a nomination should Republicans take back control of the upper chamber in 2022. “I don’t think either party if it controlled, if it were different from the...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

No. 3 Senate Republican John Barrasso vows to make Biden a 'one-half-term president'

The No. 3 Senate Republican, John Barrasso of Wyoming, told a group of voters that he wants to make President Joe Biden a "one-half-term president." "Mitch McConnell's come under a lot of criticism for saying, at one point, he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president," Barrasso said last Thursday at an event hosted by the Ripon Society, a centrist Republican think tank, which posted the remarks Tuesday.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The folly of bullying Joe Manchin

President JOE BIDEN is scheduled to meet Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN for some five hours of talks in Geneva starting at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time. It’s their first meeting in a decade. If the past is any guide, Putin will pull his favorite power move and delay the meeting to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

How Biden can get the infrastructure bill through Congress

Last week President Biden ended negotiations with Republicans on an infrastructure bill. The two sides remained far apart. Democrats had reduced their proposal to $1 trillion in new spending. Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), ranking member of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, would not go higher than $330 billion.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Calls grow louder for Breyer to retire after McConnell vow

McConnell won’t allow vote on Biden SCOTUS nominee if GOP regains Senate in 2022. Senators ask for 10 years of Supreme Court justices’ travel records. SCOTUS unanimously blocks thousands of immigrants from getting permanent status. TSA mask mandate all for show and other commentary. Democrats and progressives stepped up their...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Senators announce tentative deal on infrastructure bill framework

A bipartisan group of 10 senators announced Thursday they had reached agreement on the framework of a proposed infrastructure package that could be worth as much as $1.2 trillion. In a statement, the group of five Republicans and five Democrats described the proposal as “a realistic, compromise framework to modernize...