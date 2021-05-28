Democrats Want To Fill An Ohio Senate Seat. But The State's Politics Have Changed
The state of Ohio has an election for an open U.S. Senate seat next year. It is one of the races that will decide control of the Senate, which is now divided 50/50. But Ohio seems less of a swing state than it used to be. President Trump carried the state twice, and many Republican candidates for Senate are campaigning for an audience of one. NPR's Don Gonyea visited Ohio and reports on Trump's outsized influence.www.npr.org