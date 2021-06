As you've probably noticed, there's a big new "antitrust" push afoot in DC. As you may have also noticed, many of these proposals don't actually do a whole lot to reform US antitrust or monopoly problems in any broad way. Scholars for decades have warned that US antitrust enforcement has become feckless, and that we need to rethink how we approach antitrust in a world in which companies often seem to have more and more power over our lives.