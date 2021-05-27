Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

It takes some heat to form ice!

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater freezes and turns to ice when brought in contact with a cold surface - a well-known fact. However, the exact process and its microscopic details remained elusive up to know. Anton Tamtögl from the Institute of Experimental Physics at TU Graz explains: "The first step in ice formation is called 'nucleation' and happens in an incredibly short length of time, a fraction of a billionth of a second, when highly mobile individual water molecules 'find each other' and coalesce." Conventional microscopes are far too slow to follow the motion of water molecules and so it is impossible to use them to 'watch' how molecules combine on top of solid surfaces.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing#Ice Crystals#Water Molecules#Nature Communications#Tu Graz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Environmentwfxd.com

The heat stays with some storm chances

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A big upper-level ridge remains overhead. This will keep the heat and humidity right over the Great Lakes. At the surface a front stalls overhead with some rain chances. Then, finally moving through with an upper-level trough Friday into Saturday. Behind this front cooler moves in for the weekend. Today there is a high swim risk for Schoolcraft County due to large waves and rip currents. Avoid swimming there.
Earth ScienceEurekAlert

Heat from below: How the ocean is wearing down the Arctic sea ice

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. The influx of warmer water masses from the North Atlantic into the European marginal seas plays a significant role in the marked decrease in sea-ice growth, especially in winter. Sea-ice physicists from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) together with researchers from the US and Russia, now present evidence for this in two new studies, which show that heat from the Atlantic has hindered ice growth in the Barents and Kara Seas for years. Furthermore, they demonstrate that the invasion of warm Atlantic water masses further east, at the northern edge of the Laptev Sea, can have such a long-term impact on the increase in ice thickness that the effects are evident a year later, when the ice has drifted towards Greenland via the North Pole and leaves the Arctic through Fram Strait. This study also includes data from the MOSAiC expedition.
Sciencearxiv.org

Asymmetric temperature equilibration with heat flow from cold to hot in a quantum thermodynamic system

A model computational quantum thermodynamic network is constructed with two variable temperature baths coupled by a linker system, with an asymmetry in the coupling of the linker to the two baths. It is found in computational simulations that the baths come to ``thermal equilibrium" at different bath energies and temperatures. In a sense, heat is observed to flow from cold to hot. A description is given in which a recently defined quantum entropy $S^Q_{univ}$ for a pure state ``universe" continues to increase after passing through the classical equilibrium point of equal temperatures, reaching a maximum at the asymmetric equilibrium. Thus, a second law account $\Delta S^Q_{univ} \ge 0$ holds for the asymmetric quantum process. In contrast, a von Neumann entropy description fails to uphold the entropy law, with a maximum near when the two temperatures are equal, then a decrease $\Delta S^{vN} < 0$ on the way to the asymmetric equilibrium.
Physicsarxiv.org

Attosecond spectroscopy of size-resolved water clusters

Electron dynamics in water are of fundamental importance for a broad range of phenomena, but their real-time study faces numerous conceptual and methodological challenges. Here, we introduce attosecond size-resolved cluster spectroscopy and build up a molecular-level understanding of the attosecond electron dynamics in water. We measure the effect that the addition of single water molecules has on the photoionization time delays of water clusters. We find a continuous increase of the delay for clusters containing up to 4-5 molecules and little change towards larger clusters. We show that these delays are proportional to the spatial extension of the created electron hole, which first increases with cluster size and then partially localizes through the onset of structural disorder that is characteristic of large clusters and bulk liquid water. These results establish a previously unknown sensitivity of photoionization delays to electron-hole delocalization and reveal a direct link between electronic structure and attosecond photoemission dynamics. Our results offer novel perspectives for studying electron/hole delocalization and its attosecond dynamics.
Chemistrybluzz.org

Particles with ‘eyes’ allow a closer look at rotational dynamics

IMAGE: Researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science report colloidal spheres that can be used to determine the rotational dynamics of dense suspensions view more Credit: Institute of Industrial Science, the University of Tokyo. Tokyo, Japan – Colloids–mixtures of particles made from one substance, dispersed in another...
Physicsllnl.gov

Research highlights techniques for studying materials under extreme conditions

Michael Padilla, padilla37 [at] llnl.gov, 925-341-8692. The properties of materials under extreme conditions are of key interest to a number of fields, including planetary geophysics, materials science and inertial confinement fusion (ICF). In geophysics, the equation of state of planetary materials such as hydrogen and iron under ultrahigh pressure and density will provide a better understanding of their formation and interior structure.
Aerospace & Defensenewsnetnebraska.org

NASA claims Earth ‘stored’ twice as much heat in 15 years عام

AGI – The Earth’s atmosphere has stored an “unprecedented” amount of heat, which has doubled in nearly fifteen years. This phenomenon is the root cause of the increase in ocean temperatures, with its disastrous effects on nature. This is what NASA claims in one A study published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Scientists Make a Breakthrough Towards Solving the “Grand Scientific” Structural Mystery of Glass

Glass is one of the most common subjects we see every day, but the detailed structure of this non-metallic and non-liquid material has always been a major mystery in science. A research team co-led by scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has successfully discovered that the amorphous and crystalline metallic glass have the same structural building blocks. And it is the connectivity between these blocks that distinguishes the crystalline and amorphous states of the material. The findings shed light on the understanding of glass structure.
ChemistryPhotonics.com

Light-Based Method Creates 2D Polymer, Expedites Quest for New 2D Materials

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 16, 2021 — A method that uses light to manufacture 2D polymers that have the thickness of a single molecule could create a path for the development of ultrathin, functional 2D materials with highly defined and regular crystalline structures. The new method was developed by an international...
ScienceConscious Life News

5D Shift: How will the New Evolution of 5D Human DNA take Form?

These are exciting times to be alive. If you're here on the planet during the Great Shift, then you'll have a front-row seat in a spectacular rebirth leading to a New Paradigm of Existence. Let's be clear though, this is NOT about healing the old 3D reality, for it is already well past its sell-by-date. We're taking the very best consciousness from the old, raising it higher, and blending it with something entirely new in the 5D.
Environmentspectrumnews1.com

A hot take: Know the differences in heat alerts

Things are heating up across the Buckeye State, with the 80s, a few 90s and higher humidity levels becoming more and more common. With the official start of summer just around the corner, let's explore some of the advisories, watches and warnings that we may see as the mercury rises this summer.
Computersfollowthistrendingworld.com

Insulators turn up the heat on quantum bits

Physicists have long suspected that dielectric materials may significantly disrupt ion-trap quantum computers. Now, researchers led by Tracy Northup have developed a new method to quantify this source of error for the first time. For the future operation of quantum computers with very many quantum bits, such noise sources need to be eliminated already during the design process if possible.
Chemistrybioengineer.org

Inducing and tuning spin interactions in layered material

Magnetic-spin interactions that allow spin-manipulation by electrical control allow potential applications in energy-efficient spintronic devices. An antisymmetric exchange known as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions (DMI) is vital to form various chiral spin textures, such as skyrmions, and permits their potential application in energy-efficient spintronic devices. Published this week, a Chinese-Australia collaboration has...
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Bringing order to hydrogen energy devices

Researchers at Kyoto University's Institute for Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) have developed a new approach to speed up hydrogen atoms moving through a crystal lattice structure at lower temperatures. They reported their findings in the journal Science Advances. "Improving hydrogen transport in solids could lead to more sustainable sources of energy,"...
Energy Industrybereadylexington.com

Beat the Summer Heat with Some Simple Tips

With the summer season and its higher temperatures preparing to settle in across the region, keeping cool could mean increased energy use, leading to increased energy bills. Following a few simple tips can make all the difference when it comes to lowering energy consumption and better managing energy costs. Check...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Defects and phase formation in non-stoichiometric LaFeO$_3$: a combined theoretical and experimental study

Daniel Mutter (1), Daniel F. Urban (1), Christian Elsässer (1 and 2), Roland Schierholz (3), Sabrina A. Heuer (3 and 4), Thorsten Ohlerth (3 and 4), Hans Kungl (3), Rüdiger-A. Eichel (3 and 4) ((1) Fraunhofer IWM, Freiburg, Germany, (2) Freiburg Materials Research Center (FMF), University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany, (3) Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH, Institute of Energy and Climate Research, Jülich, Germany, (4) RWTH Aachen University, Institute of Physical Chemistry, Aachen, Germany)
Little Chute, WIWBAY Green Bay

Extreme heat taking a toll on area yards and plants

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been outside at all, you know it’s definitely hot in Northeast Wisconsin, and for anything green, its been a struggle to stay that way. This is especially true for area yards and plants. Over the past few days, it’s been a non-stop fight...
Environmentearth.com

Ocean circulation is key to climate change predictions

In a new study from the University of Copenhagen, researchers have found that atmospheric changes are not the biggest contributor to the uncertainty that arises in global climate change projections. The experts report that such uncertainties are primarily associated with changes to ocean circulation in the North Atlantic. There are...