Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Partners in crime: Agricultural pest that relies on bacteria to overcome plant defenses

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough insect larvae may seem harmless to humans, they can be extremely dangerous to the plant species that many of them feed on, and some of those plant species are important as agricultural crops. Although plants cannot simply flee from danger like animals typically would, many have nonetheless evolved ingenious strategies to defend themselves from herbivores. Herbivorous insect larvae will commonly use their mouths to smear various digestive proteins onto plants that they want to eat, and when plants detect chemicals commonly found in these oral secretions, they can respond to the injury by producing defensive molecules, including proteins and specialized metabolites, of their own that inactivate the insect's digestive proteins and thus prevent the insect from obtaining nutrients from the plant.

sciencecodex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Plant Reproduction#Plant Science#Insect#Okayama University#Spodoptera#New Phytologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AnimalsEnvironmental News Network

Excess Nitrogen Puts Butterflies at Risk

Nitrogen from agriculture, vehicle emissions and industry is endangering butterflies in Switzerland. The element is deposited in the soil via the air and has an impact on vegetation – to the detriment of the butterflies, as researchers at the University of Basel have discovered. More than half of butterfly species...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘A toxic soup of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides is wreaking havoc’ on soil in farms around the world

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Like citizens of an underground city that never sleeps, tens of thousands of subterranean species of invertebrates, nematodes, bacteria and fungi are constantly filtering our water, recycling nutrients and helping to regulate the earth’s temperature.
Agriculturejustmeans.com

Stronger Soil Equals a Healthier Ecosystem

Tweet This: Just like the air we breathe or the water we drink, soil needs to be protected. The right soil composition allows roots to perform their function properly. Roots capture water, nutrients, and minerals as well as anchor plants in the ground. @Bayer4crops https://bit.ly/3voYUkb. The ground beneath our feet...
Agriculturez-lane.com

Small streams in agricultural ecosystems are heavily polluted with pesticides

Pesticides safeguard agricultural yields by controlling harmful insects, fungi, and weeds. However, they also enter neighboring streams and damage the aquatic communities, which are crucial for maintaining biodiversity, are part of the food web and support the self-purification of water. In a nationwide monitoring program, a consortium of scientists led by the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ) has shown that the governmental thresholds for pesticides are generally too high and that even these excessively high levels are still exceeded in over 80% of water bodies. As they published in the scientific journal Water Research the loss of biodiversity can only be halted if the environmental risk assessment of pesticides is radically revised.
Austin, TXCultural Compass

New Insights Could Lead to Crops Adapted to a Warming World

When air temperatures rise, plants tend to grow differently: they grow taller, their roots grow deeper, they bloom earlier and pores in their leaves get fewer. By helping them stay cooler and retain more water, these changes might enable them to adapt to our rapidly warming world. But there's a big downside for us humans. When it's hotter, crop plants that we depend on tend to have a lower yield.
AgricultureWVNews

Agriculture Topics

Spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia that can be found in Berkeley and Mineral counties in West Virginia. It also is established in several counties in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Maryland. Because it can feed on more than 70 different plant species,...
Animalscedarmillnews.com

Plant “umbrellas” to fight pests!

Hopefully the Japanese beetle problem will be under control after five years of treatment by the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Next year we may be able to share plants from our gardens. We can help now and in the future to control damaging insects by planting pollinating plants that attract...
WildlifePosted by
Massive Science

Bacteria mix their genomes with partners so much they turn themselves into hybrids

This is part of Stoned Science — science that makes you go "whoa." Or is it woah?. If lighting up makes you want to snuggle up, then it's good thing you're not bacteria — otherwise those innocent post-brownie cuddle puddles might end up leaving you with some extra DNA you didn't ask for. When they get close enough, certain bacteria share packets of DNA with each other in what essentially looks like a super intimate handshake or hug.
Agriculturefoodindustryexecutive.com

Overcoming Challenges in Plant-Based Production

Interest in plant-based foods continues to grow, and companies have quickly rolled out new products to meet consumer demands. But despite significant progress, there’s still a long road ahead. Here are some of the remaining obstacles to plant-based food production and the solutions on the horizon. Mastering taste and texture.
Agriculturenewtelegraphng.com

Dry spell: Expert tasks farmers on climate-smart agriculture

An environmentalist, Ms Gloria Bulus, has advised local farmers to adopt Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) techniques to mitigate the impact of climate change in farming. Bulus gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. She spoke against the background of the Nigerian Metrological Agency’s (NIMET) prediction of dry spell in parts of the countries which is expected to negatively affect the agriculture sector. According to her, agriculture stakeholders must invest on CSA practices to guarantee food production in the country.
AgriculturePhys.org

Groundwater depths affect nutrient resorption of desert phreatophyte

Water and nutrients play important roles in the survival and growth of plants in arid and nutrient-poor desert ecosystems. Phreatophytes have a strong competitive advantage in arid desert ecosystems because their roots can reach deep into groundwater. However, with the intensification of human activities, groundwater depth in many regions of...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Plants use a blend of external influences to evolve defense mechanisms

Plants evolve specialised defence chemicals through the combined effects of genes, geography, demography and environmental conditions, a study published today in eLife reports. The findings reveal a pattern in the types of defence chemicals plants produce across Europe, and describe some of the evolutionary processes that create them. As plants...
Kern County, CAkernvalleysun.com

Return to roots: Kern River Roots partners with Nunni Cunni to restock native plants

Kern River Roots is helping Nunni Cunni restock its native plant nursery. "We are working closely with Nunni Cunni to get the ball rolling for this coming fall!" Kern River Roots said in a Facebook post. "Currently we are harvesting native plants. All plants salvaged will be given to Nunni Cunni to re-stock their Native Plant Nursery. If your yard has extra natives, native plants are producing seeds or maybe your plants are in need of thinning, please PM us."
Agriculturehoards.com

Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance sees soil health improve with no-till

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Jason Rowe decided to implement no-till on his farming acres because the soil health needed improvement and it was economically beneficial. “I work full time, so...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Wheat benefits crop rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows that including wheat once every four years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.