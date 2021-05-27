Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

The new species of bacteria killing palms in Australia

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

The bacterium, which they named Candidatus Phytoplasma dypsidis was found to cause a fatal wilt disease. This new discovery was reported in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology. In 2016, several ornamental palms within a conservatory in the Cairns Botanic Gardens, Queensland, died mysteriously. A sample was taken...

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Australia#Species#Disease Outbreaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
World
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
AFP

Australia's largest dinosaur identified as new species

A gigantic dinosaur discovered in Australia's outback has been identified as a new species and recognised as one of the largest to ever roam the Earth, according to palaeontologists. The Australotitan cooperensis, part of the titanosaur family that lived about 100 million years ago, has finally been named and described 15 years after its bones were first uncovered. It is estimated to have stood at 5-6.5 metres (16-21 feet) high and measured 25-30 metres (82-98 feet) in length -- which would make it Australia's biggest dinosaur. "Based on the preserved limb size comparisons, this new titanosaur is estimated to be in the top five largest in the world," said Robyn Mackenzie, a director of the Eromanga Natural History Museum.
WildlifePosted by
100.5 The River

New Dinosaur Species Discovered

Who didn't love dinosaurs as a kid? Since growing up, several more species of dinosaurs have discovered and now and brand new species has been found. According to WOOD, scientists in Australia have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species and turns out to be one of the largest found in the world.
AustraliaComplex

Researchers Confirm New Dinosaur Species as Long as a Basketball Court Found in Australia

Paleontologists from the Queensland Museum and Eromanga Natural History Museum have confirmed the discovery of the largest dinosaur ever found in Australia, per NBC News. Known as Australotitan cooperensis, this new species is believed to be a type of giant sauropod, which most notably had a long neck and tail and fed off of plants, measuring between 16 and 21 feet tall and as long as 98 feet, which is comparable to, but slightly longer than an NBA court. Researchers have determined that this latest discovery is closely related to three other sauropods—Diamantinasaurus, Savannasaurus, and Wintonotitan—from Australia that all roamed between 92 million to 96 million years ago.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

New Invasive Moth Species Found In Michigan

A new invasive species of moth was discovered in Michigan and two other states this year. The species, Cydalima perspectalis, is commonly known as box tree moth and can be recognized by it's white and black wing pattern. The box tree moth starts out as a green and yellow caterpillar with white, yellow and black stripes and black spots.
Animalsthewestsidegazette.com

Bleak Future For Some Threatened Species In Australia, Say Activists

MELBOURNE, Australia — With 20 species facing extinction without intervention over the next two decades, the future of some of Australia’s best-loved fauna is bleak, as per a leading wildlife campaigner. “It’s incredibly concerning,” said Australian Conservation Foundation program manager Basha Stasak. “And it’s something that, unfortunately, the federal government...
WildlifeMedicalXpress

A new bacteria, made in Belgium

Researchers led by Patrice Cani, FNRS researcher at University of Louvain (UCLouvain) have studied a bacterium called Subdoligranulum that is almost absent in obese and diabetic people, while systematically present in healthy people. There is as yet only one cultivated strain of this bacterial family available in the world (the only known member of a large family), but unfortunately, it is not the strain that was observed to be decreased in sick people. This is not unusual: Nearly 70% of bacteria in the intestine have not yet been identified (this is called the dark matter of the intestine).
WildlifeScience Daily

What does it take to discover a new species of cicada?

The 17-year cicadas emerging dramatically by the billions in 15 U.S. states from Georgia to New York and west to Illinois are making quite a racket -- a uniquely North American phenomenon -- but thousands of other cicada species on the planet also spend most of their lives underground, many of them emerging below the radar of human perception. Because most cicada species don't emerge simultaneously like species in the genus Magicicada -- the periodical cicadas -- little is known about their natural history. Driven by unusual attention to detail and curiosity, Annette Aiello, staff entomologist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama, joined a very select group of people who have successfully reared cicadas a feat that may reveal their host plants, their reproductive timing and other mysterious facets of their nature -- and in this case, may result in the identification of a new species.
WildlifePhys.org

New species of milkweed family found in Mount Emei

Vincetoxicum is a genus of the milkweed family (Apocynaceae) which comprises 378 genera and about 5,350 species. Species of Vincetoxicum are shrubs, erect perennial herbs or herbaceous twiners. There are approximately 70 species of Vincetoxicum occurring in China, most of them are distributed in tropical or subtropical regions. During an...
Wildlifeillinoisnewstoday.com

Researchers present a new and strange species of extinct lizards

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): In a recent study, an international research team described a new species of occludentavis, providing further evidence that the first animal identified as a hummingbird-sized dinosaur is actually a lizard. Did. Researchers have published their findings in Current Biology. Named Oculudentavisnaga in honor of the...
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Barks in the night lead to the discovery of new species

The raucous calls of tree hyraxes -- small, herbivorous mammals -- reverberate through the night in the forests of West and Central Africa, but their sound differs depending on the location. Tree hyraxes living between the Volta and Niger rivers make a barking call that is distinct from the shrieking...
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Bacteria used to clean diesel-polluted soil in Greenland

ENVIRONMENT Diesel-polluted soil from now defunct military outposts in Greenland can be remediated using naturally occurring soil bacteria according to an extensive five-year experiment in Mestersvig, East Greenland, to which the University of Copenhagen has contributed. Mothballed military outposts and stacks of rusting oil drums aren't an unusual sight in...
Public HealthCosmos

How are dangerous viruses contained in Australia?

Researching viruses can sometimes be dangerous, so there are many safety measures put in place to protect laboratory workers and the community. Biosecurity measures differ slightly from country to country, but most practices remain consistent. Here are some of the things that are done to protect the community and researchers from harmful microorganisms.
WildlifeVoice of America

Australian Scientists Confirm Discovery of New Dinosaur Species

Officials in Australia have confirmed the discovery of a previously undiscovered species of dinosaur, the largest ever found on the continent, and one of the largest to have ever lived. A study published Monday in the scientific journal Paleontology and Evolutionary Science describes how bones originally discovered in 2006 have...
Animalsbioengineer.org

‘Unshackled’ palm-destroying beetles could soon invade Australia

A destructive pest beetle is edging closer to Australia as biological controls fail, destroying home gardens, plantations and biodiversity as they surge through nearby Pacific islands. University of Queensland researcher Dr Kayvan Etebari has been studying how palm-loving coconut rhinoceros beetles have been accelerating their invasion. “We thought we’d outsmarted...
WorldPhys.org

New epiphytic orchid species found in Indonesia

Tuberolabium is a genus of epiphytic flowering plants from the orchid family, Orchidaceae. The genus comprises of monopodial epiphytes that produce pendent, many- and small-flowered inflorescences. In October 2019, an unidentified epiphytic orchid was collected in the Mountain Masigit area, West Java, Indonesia and has subsequently been cultivated. After detailed...
AustraliaPosted by
TheConversationAU

Prehistoric 'river boss' is the largest extinct croc species ever discovered in Australia

Say hello to Gunggamarandu maunala, or the “hole-headed river boss” — the biggest extinct croc yet found in Australia, and an important addition to the jigsaw of crocodylian evolution. The newly named species, known from a partial skull that was unearthed in Queensland’s Darling Downs region, belongs to a group called the tomistomines. Before this, tomistomines had never been found in Australia. Today, there are only two crocodile species living in Australia: the Australian freshwater crocodile and the Indo-Pacific crocodile (also known as the estuarine or saltwater crocodile). The latter is the largest living reptile in the world, capable of reaching more...
Wildlifefreenews.live

Scientists track the migration of ancient Siberians to America using bacteria

The early migrations of humans to America from Siberia, which took place about 12,000 years ago, were tracked using the bacteria they carried. Experts examined samples of the gastric bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which is associated with human activity. Analyzes using new statistical methods provide evidence that humans colonized America as a result of the migration of evolutionarily ancient northern Eurasians across the Bering Bridge.
Cancersciencecodex.com

A mechanism through which 'good' viruses kill 'bad' bacteria and block their reproduction

The battle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria: A new study at Tel Aviv University revealed a mechanism through which "good" viruses can attack the systems of "bad" bacteria, destroy them and block their reproduction. The researchers demonstrated that the "good" virus (bacteriophage) is able to block the replication mechanism of the bacteria's DNA without damaging its own, and note that the ability to distinguish between oneself and others is crucial in nature. They explain that their discovery reveals one more fascinating aspect of the mutual relations between bacteria and bacteriophages and may lead to a better understanding of bacterial mechanisms for evading bacteriophages, as well as ways for using bacteriophages to combat bacteria.