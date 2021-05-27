Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Parasites as fountains of youth: Study finds infected ants live much longer

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnt workers that are infected with a tapeworm live much longer than their uninfected nest-mates. Parasitic infections are usually harmful to their hosts, but there are some exceptions. According to the results of a multi-year scientific study, ants of the species Temnothorax nylanderi show exceptionally high survival rates when infected with a tapeworm. "The lifespan of the infected ants is significantly prolonged. According to our observations, such workers have a survival rate similar to that of queens," said Professor Susanne Foitzik of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), leader of the study. Queens of this species can live for up to 20 years, while female workers rarely reach the age of two. Among possible explanations for this extended lifespan are the change in the physiology of infected ants caused by the parasites and the fact that infected workers are better supplied with food.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Parasitic Infections#The Parasites#Temnothorax Nylanderi#Jgu#Tel Aviv University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
HealthThe State

Too much caffeine may raise risk of blinding eye diseases for some people, study finds

Caffeine can do a lot more than give you shaky hands and a short-lived boost of energy; it can cause long-term health consequences if consumed in high enough amounts. Now, a new study on more than 120,000 people found that drinking large amounts of caffeine can increase your risks of developing glaucoma specifically for people with certain genes that make them more likely to have high eye pressure — a risk factor for the group of diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness.
ScienceWired

Why Humans Can’t Lift as Much as Ants (And How We Could)

Ants have been documented to be able to carry up to twenty times their own body weight. If a human could lift twenty times their body weight that would be about 4,000 pounds. Ant biologist Fred Larabee and paleoanthropologist John Hawks talk about how humans lift heavy weights and why we can't lift as much as ants. John and Fred also look into what it would take for humans to be able to lift as much as ants can. Fred Larabee is a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and Research Associate at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History John Hawks is an expert in paleoanthropology, genetics, and evolution. You can find out more on his website here: https://johnhawks.net/. He is also professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
ScienceScience Daily

Study identifies trigger for 'head-to-tail' axis development in human embryo

Scientists have identified key molecular events in the developing human embryo between days 7 and 14 -- one of the most mysterious, yet critical, stages of our development. The second week of gestation represents a critical stage of embryo development, or embryogenesis. Failure of development during this time is one of the major causes of early pregnancy loss. Understanding more about it will help scientists to understand how it can go wrong, and take steps towards being able to fix problems.
Sciencefarmweek.com

Scientists discover clue which could explain why early pregnancies fail

Scientists have identified key molecular events in the earliest stages of human embryo development which could help shed light on why many pregnancies fail. These events occur in the second week of gestation – between seven and 14 days after fertilisation – in what is one of the most critical processes of development.
Wildlifenetworthynewz.com

Study of mangrove rivulus fish hints at mechanism for brain evolution of land animals

A pair of researchers at the University of Guelph has found that forcing mangrove rivulus fish to flip into the air regularly pushes them to develop more brain matter. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Giulia Rossi and Patricia Wright describe experiments they conducted with the amphibious fish, what they learned about them and why they believe their findings shed light on the first creatures to migrate to land from the sea.
Wildlifeindianapublicmedia.org

Neanderthals Were Kinda Gross

D: If you were a Neanderthal living in harsh conditions around 50,000 years ago, your number-one concern was getting enough to eat. Y: And so you’d eat just about anything that was even semi-edible … possibly including chyme—a greenish, goopy substance that consists of partially digested food mixed with digestive acid found inside the stomachs of animals.
Sciencefreenews.live

Scientists have discovered a factor of premature aging

Biologists have found that insufficient content in red blood cells of the protein responsible for the release of oxygen, leads to poor cognitive abilities and premature aging. The results of the study are published in the journal PLOS Biology. Researchers from the United States and China in experiments on mice...
Wildlifefreenews.live

Scientists track the migration of ancient Siberians to America using bacteria

The early migrations of humans to America from Siberia, which took place about 12,000 years ago, were tracked using the bacteria they carried. Experts examined samples of the gastric bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which is associated with human activity. Analyzes using new statistical methods provide evidence that humans colonized America as a result of the migration of evolutionarily ancient northern Eurasians across the Bering Bridge.
Wildlifepastfactory.com

Scientists Discover A Girl With DNA From Two Different Species

Modern humans evolved from Homo sapiens, and a small percentage of us have Neanderthal DNA. But did you know that there were more species of ancient humans? A newly-discovered girl had parents from two different species– one Neanderthal, and another one that was recently discovered. This discovery will change our perception of human evolution.
Cancerworldcapitaltimes.com

Monoclonal antibody prevents HIV infection in monkeys, study finds

An experimental, lab-made antibody can completely prevent nonhuman primates from being infected with the monkey form of HIV, new research published in Nature Communications shows. - Advertisement - The results will inform a future human clinical trial evaluating leronlimab as a potential pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, therapy to prevent human...
Agriculturesciencecodex.com

Ancient chickens lived significantly longer than modern fowl because they were seen as sacred, not food -- study shows

Ancient chickens lived significantly longer than their modern equivalents because they were seen as sacred - not food - archaeologists have found. Experts have developed the first reliable method of finding the age of fowl who lived thousands of years ago. Their research shows they lived to advanced ages, and were kept for ritual sacrifice or cockfighting rather than meat or egg production.
Public Healthinsidetime.org

Much higher infection rates

Until recently I was resident of D-wing at HMP Buckley Hall. It was there, on the 15th of February 2021 I tested positive for Covid 19. I was not the only one, 26 of us out of a total of 60 tested positive on the same day. At that time,...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Infant Immune System Trained by Key Gut Bacteria

Many diseases caused by a dysregulated immune system, such as allergies, asthma and autoimmunity, can be traced back to events in the first few months after birth. To date, the mechanisms behind the development of the immune system have not been fully understood. Now, researchers at Karolinska Institutet show a connection between breast milk, beneficial gut bacteria and the development of the immune system. The study is published in Cell.
PetsInverse

Why dogs may live longer in the future

Audrey Ruple may be on the cusp of a scientific breakthrough that could forever change — or extend — the life of man’s best friend. Ruple is part of the Dog Aging Project. The Dog Aging Project wants to accelerate medical breakthroughs — and for dogs to live healthier lives.
Books & Literaturegetnews.info

Delmos Irving is Back with a New Book, “The Collagen Diet Revolution”, Revealing an Authentic Fountain of Youth

Delmos Irving’s latest book, “The Collagen Diet Revolution”, is a deep dive into health rejuvenation and age-reversing through the science of collagen peptides. The book is designed to give a unique outlook on transitioning to a healthy lifestyle with the help of a few practical tips. A reliable source of information, “The Collagen Diet Revolution” breaks down the subject matter in laymen’s language.
Medical ScienceThe Guardian

Previous Covid infection may not offer long-term protection, study finds

Previous infection with coronavirus does not necessarily protect against Covid in the longer term, especially when caused by new variants of concern, a study on healthcare workers suggests. Researchers at Oxford University found marked differences in the immune responses of medical staff who contracted Covid, with some appearing far better...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
Longevity1015khits.com

How To Live Longer, According To A Biochemist

When experts talk about how we can live longer and healthier, our ears perk up. Biochemist and best-selling author Robb Wolf has done his research and come up with some underrated ways to optimize both lifespan and healthspan. He explains that lifespan is how long an organism lives and healthspan is how functional that organism is over the years. And he shares three simple steps to increase both.