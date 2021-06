As we head into the weekend with several new series starting around the league, do not be surprised to see the theme of heavy favorites surfacing over the next few days. Of the six first-place teams in every division, just one (Mets against the Padres) faces a team over .500. The Rays, White Sox, Brewers, and Giants look to feast on opponents who are no higher than fourth in their respective divisions. Thus, bettors will likely have to decide between laying steep moneyline odds on the favorites, eschewing those steep odds for more generous prices on runlines, or staying away from these games altogether.