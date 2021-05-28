Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Historic Brooklyn Property Lists for $30 Million—Vying for a Record-Breaking Sale

michaelsavage.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA neo-Jacobean mansion in Brooklyn that dates to 1901 was listed last week for $30 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the New York City borough. Its price tag is about 39% more than the most expensive residential property in Brooklyn, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Although it was created as a private home, it has most recently housed the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture and is classified as a commercial property, according to the listing with Judith Lief and Talia Magen of Corcoran. It’s being marketed as either a residence or an arts or cultural space.

michaelsavage.com
